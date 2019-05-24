An “eclectic mix” of housing will be built at Crymych but concerns about the impact on the Welsh language have been raised.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee approved Tai Ceredigion’s application for 56 residential units on land at Villa Farm at its meeting on May 21.

Planning officer Ceri Jones said that the site, bordered on the east by Ysgol y Preseli and Crymych Leisure Centre, was allocated for housing in the Local Development Plan.

He added that 25 per cent of the “eclectic mix of housing” would be affordable housing.

It includes large two storey, detached house, town houses, semi-detached and bungalows of varying numbers of bedrooms.

Cllr Michael Williams raised concerns about the impact on the Welsh language in an area where 60 per cent of people speak Welsh.

“I’m aware of places in Ceredigion that due to the influx of people from outside the Welsh language will be gone in 10 to 15 years,” he said, adding that a community like Crymych not afford to lose its language.

The amount of open market houses was “bound to have an impact on the Welsh Language,” he added.

An impact assessment was carried out and found the impact would broadly be positive, including sustaining local businesses and providing affordable housing, councillors heard.

“Overall, the assessment considers that the development would promote resilient and sustainable communities and, as such, help promote the Welsh language,” it added.

Mr Jones added “it’s clearly a living language in Crymych” but growth was needed to make villages sustainable.

The registered social landlord’s application requires further biodiversity work to be carried out and hydrological matters resolved, with the final sign off delegated to the interim head of planning.

The plan includes an area of open space with landscaping, seating in area and pond, which will be used as an overflow pond for surface water.

Cllr Tim Evans raised safety concerns about the pond, with fencing or other safety measures to be dealt with by the developer.