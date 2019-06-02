A Pembrokeshire-born escapologist is through to tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent Final after taking his death-defying act to a new level on Friday.

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin had viewers on the edge of their seats with a terrifying performance during Friday’s semi-final of the popular ITV show, which has been described as “one of the most jaw-dropping” programs of the series.

After an intense game of ‘blindfold chicken’ with crossbows, inspired by a game played with his daughter, it was up to viewers to decide Jonathan’s fate.

Judge David Walliams said: “Apart from it being obviously incredibly dangerous, it's also so inventive. Absolutely brilliant.”

Alesha Dixon added: “You're just crazy, but absolute genius at the same time.”

Jonathan confessed to be ‘bricking it’ before the performance. He said: “It is easily the most dangerous thing I have ever done.”

Britain's Got Talent's live final is on Sunday at 7.30pm on ITV.