FISHGUARD was filled with music, dance and visitors from near and far for its 20th folk festival over the late May bank holiday weekend.

The streets were filled with colour as regular dancers, Heb Enw Morris, were joined by Winkleigh Morris from England, and three traditional Welsh dance groups from Penybont, Pontypwl, and Cardiff.

From lunchtime on Friday 24th till bedtime on Monday 27th, venues across Fishguard and Lower Town hosted musical events to entertain festival-goers, and to educate too, with workshops to learn new skills like playing the spoons with Pat Smith, or develop tune playing through Chris Knibbs' slow and easy sessions. Local story-teller, Deborah Winter, also had families spellbound with her amazing tales.

Throughout the weekend, local musicians, including those who meet in the Royal Oak every Tuesday evening and the Fishguard Folk Singers, were joined by performers from across Wales and the wider UK and Ireland.

Venues were packed for over seventy separate events, most of which were free, and audiences were made up with locals and folk from across the UK, Ireland, Germany and central Africa.

One special event this year was Abereiddy a show about its industrialisation in the nineteenth century which for many visitors was the highlight of the weekend.

In Theatr Gwaun, performances by Hannah James, the Melrose Quartet and Alaw delighted audiences A special mention goes to Broadoak, a newly formed local band who, at short notice, took the place of a group unable to come and gave a wonderful performance on the Saturday evening.

"The festival committee extends its thanks to all sponsors, host venues and volunteers," said festival chairman, Jude Whitehouse. "And of course to all who came to help celebrate a magical musical weekend."