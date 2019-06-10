DRIVERS are facing diversions and delays in the next month because of level crossing closures.

The crossing at Whitland is being closed at various times for the second period this year to enable Network Rail can carry out work to replace barriers and install new trackside signalling equipment.

On Thursday, local residents are being invited to a drop-in event to find out more about the ongoing renewal of the level crossing.

But some are disgruntled that they were not notified of the plan, although letters were sent out by Network Rail to ‘Railway Neighbour’ on May 24.

However, this was only just over a week before the first of a number of night-time closures – the first being between midnight and 10am on Sunday June 2 - which came into operation.

Drivers are being diverted via the A40 to St Clears and the A477 to Red Roses until next Sunday, June 14. Work will resume again at the start of July with half road closures in place, with traffic lights.

Local MP Simon Hart is now urging Network Rail to make sure that everyone likely to use the Whitland level crossing between now and Friday July 12 is aware of when the closures will take place. Access will be available at all times for emergency vehicles, who will be escorted across the track.

Said Mr Hart: “I appreciate that fewer people will be caught out by the overnight closures than the daytime ones, however I do think that eight days’ notice is too short by Network Rail.

“I had concerns about their lack of publicity for the full closure when it was due to take place last time around - they did not inform a wide enough neighbourhood.

“I am pleased to see that this time there will be no full closure during office and school hours, but I would still urge them to spread the message far and wide for the area to be avoided if at all possible by through traffic for the first two weeks in July when traffic lights will be in use.”

The drop-in event takes place at Whitland Town Hall, King Edward Street, Whitland SA34 0AA on Thursday June 13 from 4pm to 7pm.