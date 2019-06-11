A mercy mission to deal with escaped horses led to a Monkton man gaining points on his licence.

Tommylee Jones, of Castle Quarry, Long Mains, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, June 5, after previously pleading guilty to speeding.

The court heard that Jones, 25, was caught driving a Range Rover at 57mph in a 30mph zone on the A4075, Holyland Road, Pembroke, on February 15.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Jones had received a call saying horses belonging to him and others were out of their fields and had crossed the main road.

“They ended up in fields near St Florence and police attended.

“His animals were out on the main road and he panicked.”

Mr Webb added that Jones accelerated while leaving Pembroke in his partner’s parent’s vehicle, and needed his licence to get to work.

“It was a mercy mission. He was worried about his horses.”

Magistrates added six penalty points to Jones’ licence and fined him £300. He was ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.