Pembrokeshire County Council’s customer service centres at Fishguard, Neyland and Milford Haven will close on June 30.

The move follows a decision by Cabinet in March.

The centres at Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock will remain open for the foreseeable future.

Many council services and payment facilities, for which customers may have visited customer service centres in the past, can be accessed via the council’s website at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/myaccount or the customer contact centre on 01437 764551.

Payments can also be made by Direct Debit and the council’s automated telephone payment line on 01437 775164.

Orange and food waste bags will continue to be available for collection from local libraries until the launch of the revamped household waste and recycling collection service this autumn, when new collection containers will be introduced.

Employees at the centres are being re-deployed or offered redundancy.

The opening hours of Neyland Library, which is currently a shared facility with Neyland Customer Service Centre, will be unaffected for the time being. New community supported library facilities are being developed for the town, as part of the Neyland Community Hub project.

• The council urges anyone who may be concerned about changing the way that they currently access services or make payments to contact them at enquiries@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or on 01437 764551.