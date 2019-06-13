A preview of the first council houses to be built in Pembrokeshire for over 25 years is currently on display in County Hall, Haverfordwest.

The video in the reception area gives a bird’s eye view of the development comprising 33 affordable units to be built by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Construction work is due to start later this year on the site of the former Johnston Primary School at Cranham Park, Johnston.

The dwellings are a mix of:

• 12 one bed flats in three blocks (four flats are identified for assisted living, with communal facilities)

• seven two-storey two bedroom houses

• five two-storey three bedroom houses

• two two-storey four bedroom houses

• one two-storey five bedroom house

• four two -bedroom bungalows

• two bungalows with three or more bedrooms.

The proposed residential development also includes parking, open space and associated works.

The Authority’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Regulatory Services, Pat Davies, said: “This house building scheme will fulfil a pledge that the Cabinet made when it took over the administration of Pembrokeshire County Council two years ago.

“The Cabinet made it one of their priorities to commence a much needed social housing building programme in order to meet the need for good quality homes in the County. “I am delighted to say that we are well on the way to honouring that pledge.”

The video is also available to view in Welsh at: https://youtu.be/BVbQqtGYvdo.