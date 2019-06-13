The traditional ice cream van now needs a street trading licence to sell on Pembrokeshire’s roads, following the introduction of new policies.

A revised street trading policy has been produced to provide “clarity and conditions” said director of community services Dr Steven Jones, at Thursday’s (June 13) policy and pre-decision overview and scrutiny committee.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s policy covering a wide range of retail and catering activities undertaken in public streets was published for consultation and includes revised fees for licences.

Service providers or pedlars are a separate issue and policy is also being reviewed in that regard, Cllr Mike Evans was assured, after he raised concerns.

New fees include a £150 yearly charge for ice cream vans selling on the street. Setting up at a fete or private land is not covered by this new policy.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett asked how licence fees would impact on a charity hoping to raise funds with a stall at an event such as Milford Haven’s Founders Day.

Streetcare and parking manager Marc Owen said that for that event the business circle apply for a market licence which covers 12 months so the individual stall holders are not charged.

Street traders are required to have a basic DBS certificate while in the case of a market the manager is required to be checked.

The committee backed the recommendation to full council that the Street Trading Policy documentation be approved.