A LEADING mental health charity which supports people in Pembrokeshire will move to a new home at the start of July.

Mind Pembrokeshire, will move into the former Zenith kitchen showroom at 2 Perrot Avenue from July 1.

The drop-in is open every day for everyone and is moving back into the town centre after a temporary stay at Haverfordia House hosted by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Mind Pembrokeshire CEO Tracey Price said: "Our stay at Haverfordia House has been fantastic and we are truly grateful to the Local Authority for making that happen.

"But we’re excited to settle into somewhere more permanent and this bright, convenient location seems like an ideal place to call home!"

The premises at 2 Perrot Avenue is opposite the entrance to the Wilko carpark, and will be open from 10am to 1pm on Monday, July 1.

Mental health information and support will still be available, along with pool, table tennis, and tea and coffee.

Opening hours will remain the same (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 1pm, Wednesday 10am to 5pm and Thursday 10am to 4pm).

Once settled, Mind hopes to offer an evening session to make the service more accessible to those with daytime commitments.

For more information see the Facebook page Mind Pembrokeshire, phone the charity on 01437 769982, or email hello@mindpembrokeshire.org.uk