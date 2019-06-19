A HAKIN man who inflicted grievous bodily harm on a Milford Haven man who later died, was given a suspended jail sentence.

Appearing at Swansea Crown Court on May 13, Ieuan Lee Beckerleg, aged 24, of Haven Drive admitted maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Anthony Manche in Milford Haven on May 28, 2018.

Brian Simpson, prosecuting, said it was not appreciated until some time after the attack how badly injured the victim had been.

Mr Manche, he added, died on October 10 last year, but not as a result of the injuries.

Judge Geraint Walters agreed to sentence Beckerleg on June 6 to allow time for a probation officer to prepare a report into his background.

Judge Walters said the offending crossed the custody threshold and the only question was whether the sentence could be suspended.

On June 6, Beckerleg was sentenced to eight months in custody, suspended for 12 months.

Beckerleg was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.