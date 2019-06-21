PUPILS from Years 1 and 2 at Goodwick CP School had a shock when they went for their regular swimming lesson yesterday (Thursday).

The learner pool at Fishguard Leisure Centre, where pupils enjoy a weekly splash about, was full of plastic rubbish.

The children worked together to clean the pool of single use plastic, collecting more than ten bags of rubbish.

The lesson was the brainchild of teacher Miss Davies, whose class is investigating the effect of plastic on the environment and particularly the sea.

The aim of the lesson was to give the children an insight into what it must be like for marine life living amongst plastic pollution.

Goodwick School runs regular Eco days for pupils, put on by parent volunteers, where children look at sustainability and biodiversity.

The school's Ffrindiau group is also working towards becoming single use plastic free, using reusable crockery at school events and hiring out a party pack to parents to cut back on the use of single use crockery at children's parties.

The school thanked the staff at Fishguard Leisure Centre for getting on board with the creative lesson plan and to bus company Richards Bros for getting the children to the leisure centre and back.