A caring nine-year-old boy who has been growing his hair for more than two years has braved the shave for Breast Cancer Research.

Jack Billingham has not only raised over £1,300 for the charity but has also donated his long locks to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair through illness.

Tavernspite CP School pupil Jack had his hair cut and his head shaved at a special school assembly, where he also gave a Powerpoint presentation about his fundraising and the two women that inspired him to do it.

Said Jack: “I want to raise money for Breast Cancer Research as my godmother, Caroline and my mum’s cousin, Damaris both died of breast cancer and I have close family relatives who have also had breast cancer.

“I want more research so they can find a cure and save lives.

“I also would like to raise money to help care for people who get cancer.”

Said his mum, George: “Jack’s determination really shone through.

“We tried to persuade him to just have his hair cut short, but he insisted on having his head shaved because he wanted to know what it felt like to have no hair.”

“He really wanted to do the presentation and to talk about his godmother Caroline, who died when she was 42, and my cousin Damaris, who was only 32, who we were all very close to.”

She and husband Tim thanked the school for their support; Dawn from Europa Hair Fashion, St Clears who cut Jack’s hair and Ysgol Dyffryn Taf who allowed Jack’s brothers, Ben, 14 and Harry, 12 time off from school to support him at the presentation.

The family, who live near Meidrim, all take part in the Colby Parkruns where entrants have already donated to Jack’s fund and they will be raising more money at the run Saturday June 29 with a raffle and tombola.

The date is the fifth birthday of the Colby Parkrun and is also the fifth anniversary of Caroline’s death.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Jack can go to Virgin Money Giving and search Jack Billingham.