A 48-foot yacht, which encountered difficulties while bound for Neyland, was escorted to safety by Fishguard lifeboat.

The yacht, 13 miles north of Strumble Head, contacted UK Coastguard after taking on water and the all-weather lifeboat launched at 11am on Tuesday, June 18, to render assistance.

The yacht 'Star Hunter' with three crew aboard was heading for Neyland when its propellor became fouled, resulting in water leaking into the boat.

A 'Pan Pan' distress call was made by VHF radio to the Coastguard and Fishguard's all-weather lifeboat was requested to attend.

The lifeboat arrived at the yacht's location at 11.45ams and the lifeboat engineer went aboard to assess the problem, which resulted with the yacht turning back to Fishguard with the lifeboat as escort.

Arriving at Fishguard harbour at 1.50pm, the yacht moored outside Lower Town harbour to await the low tide and to address the problem.

The lifeboat returned to station at 2.30pm after ensuring the yacht was safely moored.