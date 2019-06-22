TWO ambulances were seen near a Haverfordwest supermarket this afternoon, after reports of someone in the area in distress.

The two emergency vehicles were spotted on the road behind the Haverfordwest Morrisons car park at 4.30 this afternoon (June 22).

An eye witness in the area said the crews were in the area after reports of someone in distress near the river.

When ambulances arrived, they found the man who had been reported as in need, but he told paramedics he did not need help.

The two crews left at approximately 5pm.

Police were also in the area at the time.