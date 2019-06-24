Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an assault that left a man with a fractured skull and eye socket.

A man was involved in an altercation with another man at The Esplanade at around midnight on Saturday, June 1, in Tenby

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "The suspect is a white man, around 6 foot 1 inches tall and slim build. He has dark hair and was clean shaven.

"He was wearing a white shirt and possibly carrying a light-coloured jumper over his shoulders."

Anyone with any information is asked to Dyfed Powys Police on 101 quoting crime reference DPP/0005/01/06/2019/01/C or alternatively anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.