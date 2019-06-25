A GROUP of friends who set up a mental health drop-in centre in Haverfordwest have returned victorious from a fundraising hitchhiking rat race around the UK.

Get the Boys a Lift works to raise mental health awareness among people who are "just-about-managing" from its drop-in centre on Dew Street, Haverfordwest, and also sells surf and skatewear.

In past years they have raised funds for other mental health support charities and other good causes in Pembrokeshire, but this years GTBAL has been asking for donations to allow its drop-in centre to provide free mental health counselling sessions from professionals without the need for referral.

On Sunday, June 16, the group of friends behind the charity set out on their third annual hitchhiking rat race, travelling from Pembrokeshire to Cardiff, Land’s End, Dover, Edinburgh and Caernarfon before heading home.

The group updated their followers on Facebook and Snapchat as they navigated around the UK with help from the kindness of strangers, and held a return celebration at HaverHub on Saturday, June 22 when all had made it back.

Posting on Facebook, GTBAL thanked everyone who had supported them.

"What a phenomenal week we've had getting out on the road, raising the profile of our project and raising some much needed funds to help keep our drop in on Dew Street going.

"To everyone who's followed this week as well as over the last two and a half years, thank you doesn't quite cut it!

"To have everyone together under one roof last night was pretty special, so thanks for joining us all," they said.

Get the Boys a Lift's

will be open to donations until the end of this week.