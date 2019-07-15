A door was damaged when a Pembroke Dock man took a hammer along during an attempt to settle a debt.

Conner Keagan Geary-Hart, of The Dockyard, pleaded guilty to affray and criminal damage when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 9.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said Geary-Hart was spotted shouting “I’m going to kill him” while walking along Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock, with a hammer on June 7.

Geary-Hart, 23, entered a bookmakers, came out and started kicking and punching the door of the neighbouring house.

“He was banging on the door with the hammer causing damage. He could be heard shouting ‘where is my money?’”

A witness feared the incident could escalate and called the police. When interviewed Geary-Hart stated he was not going to use the hammer to cause harm to anyone, but wanted to scare the person he believed owed him money.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Geary-Hart had consumed alcohol on the day in question, and had been drinking more than he should have been at that time.

She added that the incident had been a ‘wake-up call’ for him and he was embarrassed about his behaviour.

“He was under a lot of pressure. He had financial difficulties. He was trying to build up a business, but money has been tight and he decided to recover a debt.”

Miss Hanson said: “This is extremely out of character for him. He comes across as a very polite and respectful young man.

“Mr Geary-Hart is extremely remorseful for his actions on that day.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £170 in costs and a surcharge and £432 in compensation for the door.

A destruction order was made for the hammer.