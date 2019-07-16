A driver refused to provide police with a blood sample because he had ‘no faith in the system’ a court has heard.

Neil Owen Ralph, formerly of Hilton Avenue, Milford Haven, now of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood sample when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 9.

Prosecutor Abul Hussain told the court a police officer spotted Ralph driving a Renault Clio on Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest, at 9.25pm, on June 24.

“He observed that the driver was not wearing a seat-belt, and followed the vehicle, causing it to stop.

“He could smell cannabis, the defendant said he had been around people who smoke cannabis before getting into the vehicle.”

Ralph, 35, refused to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when taken to the police station, stating he had no faith in the system following a previous experience.

Anthony O’Connell, defending, said: “He has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. He was not stopped due to the manner of his driving, he was stopped because he was not wearing a seat-belt.”

He added: “He says there have been previous occasions where he had been in a similar situation to this, and he did not have faith in the system.”

Magistrates fined Ralph £200, and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.