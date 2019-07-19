MILFORD Haven School is again warning pupils and parents of the dangers of ‘tombstoning’ at the town’s marina.

Milford Haven Port Authority, Milford Youth Matters, Dyfed Powys Police, the RNLI and West Wales Fire Service have all previously joined forces to deliver workshops highlighting the dangers to pupils.

Posting on social media, Milford Haven School wrote: “We are concerned to hear that over the past few evenings extremely large crowds of young people have been ‘jumping/ tombstoning’ on the marina.

“We would just like to take this opportunity to remind pupils, and their families, of the serious risks involved in this activity - as well as the potential for a serious injury there is also the possibility of legal prosecution.

“The safety of our pupils is paramount to us at Milford Haven School and I am sure you all share that concern, so we hope we can support our young people to make positive choices and stay safe.”