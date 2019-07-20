Ferryside

Long Mains

Monkton

Pembroke

Offers around £225,000

Ferryside is a reasonably sized detached bungalow with spacious grounds adjoining and overlooking the tidal Pembroke River.

It is situated at the western outskirts of the historic town of Pembroke and is about a mile from the town centre amenities including the famous Norman castle etc.

The accommodation briefly comprises: hallway with cloaks/storage cupboard, lounge plus sitting/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms with one en-suite WC plus a family bathroom/WC.

There is a gated concrete driveway/parking area to the front providing access to the attached garage. There is also space to the side for a boat and/or caravan. The grounds to the rear extend to approx. 0.5 acre and slope gently down towards the tidal Pembroke River which provides access to the 20 miles or so of navigable Milford Haven Waterway.

There is a gated access to grass slipway from where boats can be launched to the tidal river – details to be confirmed by buyer's solicitors.

The bungalow would perhaps be ideal for a young family with interests in boating and/or the river. it would perhaps benefit from some periodic attention as would the grounds.

Guy Thomas & Co

01646 682342

guythomas.com