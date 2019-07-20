A remorseful shop-lifter returned to apologise and make amends after stealing food from his local shop.

Darren Martin Roberts, of Larch Road, Mount Estate, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a shop when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 16.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said Roberts put £20 of groceries including a pint of milk and sandwiches into a bag while in Mount Stores, Milford Haven, on May 20, and left without paying.

The court heard that Roberts, 28, then stole £26 worth of candles from Home Bargains, Milford Haven, on June 26, but the items were recovered when he was confronted outside, and he was arrested shortly afterwards.

He made full admissions when interviewed and stated that he took food from the Mount Store because he was feeling hungry.

Jonathan Webb, defending, told the bench that Roberts had returned to the store to apologise and repay his debt.

He added that Roberts had taken the food because he had run out of money and had gone to Home Bargains the following month as a genuine shopper not intending to steal.

“While in there temptation got the better of him. He thought he would take some candles to make some money.

“He got cold feet and must have hung around in the area for people to challenge him. He did not make-off completely without paying for them.”

Mr Webb added: “This was a one-off.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Roberts to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We are pleased to hear that you have been back and apologised.”