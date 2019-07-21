TENBY’S Castle Beach has been named the best beach in Great Britain by the Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times Great British Beach Guide - now in its 11th year - is recognised as the definitive gazetteer of our seaside resorts.

Chief Travel Writer Chris Haslam inspected 422 beaches in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with Tenby’s Castle Beach taking the number one spot.

“It’s not just the lovely people, the superb facilities or the sheer beauty of the place. There’s something else: a pure and powerful seaside magic that awakens everyone's inner child,” said Chris. “It's that quality that makes Castle Beach the runaway winner and the Sunday Times Beach of the Year 2019.”

With eight beaches in the top 40, it’s a standout summer for Pembrokeshire, with Marloes Sands also making the top 10.

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism Dafydd Elis-Thomas said: “It is excellent news for Wales - right at the start of the summer holidays – that The Sunday Times Beach of the Year 2019 is Castle Beach in Tenby. This must have been a very tough call - with so many amazing beaches in Wales – and across the UK.”

Jane Rees-Baynes, owner of Elm Grove Country House, St Florence, and chair of Pembrokeshire Tourism, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Tenby’s Castle Beach has won this prestigious award - It’s fantastic news for tourism in the town, and for Pembrokeshire as a whole. I hope it will encourage even more people from around the UK, and beyond, to come see our award winning beaches and experience what Tenby and the wider county have to offer. On a personal note, I have many fond memories of Castle Beach both in the height of summer and during the winter, and I can totally understand why it was named Best Beach in the UK.”