A PERSON was taken to hospital following an incident at Coppet Hall, near Saundersfoot, this afternoon, July 21.

The 5pm incident involved multiple emergency services attending the rocks near the beach.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Tenby wrote: “At 1700hrs Tenby Coastguard rescue team along with St Govan coastguard rescue team and Tenby Lifeboats RNLI inshore lifeboat were paged to assist Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics to evacuate a casualty from rocks at Coppet Hall beach.

“When the coastguard team arrived, the casualty had been located by police officers, RNLI lifeguards and paramedics.

“After a discussion with paramedics at the scene it was decided that the best option was to carry the casualty from the location to the awaiting ambulance.

“The casualty was transferred to the stretcher and carried across the rocks and up the beach by coastguard officers and RNLI crew.

“Casualty transferred to ambulance for further treatment at hospital. Teams then stood down.”