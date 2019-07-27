NARBERTH went to town this afternoon to create a colourful carnival spectacular to crown a superb Civic Week.

And the lively event was not only a celebration of creativity and community spirit, but also of the town's most senior resident, 103-year-old Gwen Hood.

She travelled in an open-topped, balloon-bedecked Mini as the carnival procession weaved its way around two circuits of Narberth.

Led by the City of Swansea Pipe Band, the parade featured eight floats, including the Alice In Wonderland-themed float transporting nine-year-old carnival queen, Alisha Morgan; carnival princess, Chloe Woodford, also nine; fairy queen Ava Daters, seven; carnival king Jake Morgan, seven and their attendants Hallie Morgan, Aidan Edwards, Saskia Minton, Isabella Bazen and Amberlily Minton.

The girls' hair had been styled by Utopia, while their transport was donated by Joe Booth Haulage of Laugharne.

Float themes included Disney and Marvel characters, the Rugby World Cup, a plastic-free message and a flock of flamingoes, while fancy dress entrants dazzled in costumes ranging from rock stars to spacemen.

There was a special place in the procession for the Pooch Parade, organised by the Malthouse Vets, where canines put their best paws forward in their own fancy dress.

Narberth Civic Week has featured dozens of well-attended events including children's sports and a talent competition, a pet show, baby show and even a worm-charming session.

"It's been a really, really successful week," said Narberth's mayor, Chris Walters, who is also the new chairman of Narberth Civic Week. "The weather has held out throughout, which has been a bonus, and I would like to thank everyone for their support this year. I am a very proud chairman and a very proud mayor."