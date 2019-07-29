AROUND 70 people ranging in age from nine to seventy-nine rallied to the support of Goodwick's Ocean Lab last Friday night.

A community meeting was called following Pembrokeshire County Council's cabinet decision to give the popular north Pembrokeshire tourist attraction just nine months to develop a business plan and start paying commercial rent or face eviction.

Sea Trust director, Cliff Benson, told the packed meeting that public outcry since the cabinet meeting had led to two follow up meetings between Sea Trust and Pembrokeshire County Council.

The first meeting was with PCC's finance director John Haswell. During this Sea Trust explained that the Ocean Lab's business and number of visitors had increased year on year since Sea Trust took it over.

The second meeting, on Friday morning, was with Helen McLeod-Baikai, PCC's properties manager.

"The new deal is that PCC will support us to get funding," said Cliff. "They are going to give us a notice of lease which will help us get funding. We will go back to what we were paying before and the lease will be renewable.

"This is as good an option as we can get. We no longer have eviction looming and have an offer of lease. We wouldn't have got it without you guys and your amazing support."

Cliff said that the long-term vision is for the Ocean Lab to become a national marine centre which would become a standout visitor attraction and educational resource attracting visitors, schools and universities from all over Wales and beyond.

This would feature a larger aquarium, museum and visitor centre as well as a refurbished soft play area and café.

"With a bit of luck and the amazing community here we can help to put the Fish back into Fishguard and the Good back into Goodwick," said Cliff.