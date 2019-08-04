PEMBROKESHIRE WI members put the royal in the Royal Welsh following a visit to their stall by HRH The Duchess of Cornwall during the annual show.

Pembrokeshire Federations of WIs time at the Royal Welsh Show, Llanelwedd, started on an exciting note with a visit to the stand from HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and Eluned Morgan, Baroness Morgan of Ely, the Welsh Minister for International Relations and the Welsh Language.

There were further visits in the week from Lynn Stubbings and Ann Jones, chair and vice-chair of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes, and members were filmed for a program on S4C.

The stand focused on the beautiful landscape of Pembrokeshire, the host county at this year’s show, with the theme of Pembrokeshire - the Beautiful Wild West.

The display also promoted the wide-ranging opportunities offered to women through membership of the WI and showed how action is taken by members on national WI campaigns, such has reducing single use plastic, alleviating loneliness and saving the honey bee.

A majority of items on the stand were donated or created by the talented ladies from WIs around Pembrokeshire.

Member Kate Kelly, was the creative genius who designed the stand and there was a hard-working committee that have spent the last year ensuring everything went smoothly.

Feedback included: “Your display is the Best I have seen in 20 years of trading at the RWAS. Attention to detail is awesome, Thank you.”

WI RWS Committee Chair Sam Wilson-Croft said: “We feel it was a successful week and we managed to showcase both the WI and Pembrokeshire at its finest. We are very proud of what we have achieved and are so thankful for everyone’s hard work and determination to make it such a memorable week.”

For more information about joining a WI in Pembrokeshire, see www.facebook.com/pembrokeshirewi or call 01437 768674.