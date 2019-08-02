Siriole

Quay Road

Goodwick

£295,000

Siriole is a stunning late Victorian property with spectacular sea views across Fishguard Bay over to Dinas Head.

Spacious and airy and spread over four floors this unique home boasts five large bedrooms and three bathrooms. The large bay windows in the two reception rooms reveal fantastic views over the sea.

The second floor of the property hosts a self-contained apartment, benefitting from separate access. This is ideal for holiday letting, elderly relatives or grown-up children.

Siriole has been sensitively renovated and many of the Victorian period features remain, including the original sash windows, pine floorboards, bedroom fireplaces, kitchen meat hooks and inbuilt cupboards.

The rooms have the generous dimensions of such period properties as well as high ceilings, alcoves and picture rails.

The basement has separate access from the street and also boasts views out to sea. Currently used as storage space it could function as a playroom, workshop, additional living space or, subject to planning permission, another self-contained accommodation unit.

Siriole has a good-sized front garden. To the rear of the property is a large garden spread over four terraces and looking out over panoramic sea views.

Situated on a desirable street in the friendly seaside village of Goodwick the property is a three-minute walk to the local shops, pubs, restaurants and train station and five minutes from Goodwick Parrog with its sandy beach, park, café and aquarium.

Siriole would be perfect as a family home, investment property, holiday home or a combination of the three.

Inspection is advised to truly appreciate the breath-taking views and substantial sized rooms of this period property on the coast.

