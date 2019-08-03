Advertising feature

If you enjoy good family fun, then you’ll love Pembrokeshire’s wide variety of places to take the children.

Pembrokeshire's attractions have built a fantastic reputation for their great variey of "things to do" with the little ones.

Here's some of the county's favourites:

Good Trails

Good Trails has been running the Paddleboard school in Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot, since summer 2016. Our base in Coppet Hall is open from Easter to Halloween. In addition to Paddleboarding tuition and hire we are offering the hire of bikes and a Megasup since last year from our shed and started a mini SUP lesson especially designed for 8-10 year old children. This year we got accredited by AALA and have added a beach safety club that runs once a week and are now able to accept bookings from schools in the area. We have also added more venues where we start our lessons and safari's including The Estuary and Lydstep Haven. Paddleboarding is a fun and enjoyable way of discovering places that are only accessible from the water. And it is a sociable sport that can be enjoyed by the whole family, groups, or team members from all abilities.

good-trails.com

Heatherton World of Activities

Heatherton World of Activities is an award-winning family day out, with a range of fantastic and fun activities for all ages. With lots of attractions, all on one site that range from Go-karting, Golf and High Ropes to Archery, Paintball and Water Zorbing - it makes for the perfect family day out, near Tenby.

A mixture of Family-fun, Kids Adventure, Adrenaline and Relaxing activities will keep the whole family entertained this Summer Holidays. We always like to add something new and this year is no different!

Brand New – The Dragon Slide is Now Open, which gives you the chance to take on our exciting tubby slope – taking on the banked corners and stretches in a tubby ring. This will certainly get the heart racing. We have a small junior slide for the little ones and a larger senior slide. Will you ‘Slide or Fly’ on the Dragon slide this Summer.

heatherton.co.uk

The Reptile Experience

Are you looking for a way to keep the children occupied for an hour or two during the holidays?

How about a visit to the beautiful seaside village of Saundersfoot for a "hands on" Encounter with some exotic and very friendly members of the animal kingdom?

Our Educational, interactive and fun sessions are held every day and we are very proud of our reputation of offering a one of a kind, unforgettable experience for our visitors that is both unique not to be missed.

Take a look at our TripAdvisor page (rated 5.0 & #1 thing to do in Saundersfoot) to see what to expect and what our lovely visitors say about their time with us! Booking is highly recommended to ensure getting requested timeslot. We look forward to welcoming you for your scaley adventure!

reptile-experience.co.uk/our-encounters

Hanger 5

Get airborne at Wales' first indoor trampoline park.. 100 interconnected trampolines!

Hangar 5 Trampoline Park offers a unique Family venue, who offer trampolines, Time attack assault course, Big Air bag for tricks, Soft Play for the younger ones. Time attack is included in the trampoline arena.. Soft play for ages 1 – 8yrs, This area is charge separately.

Hang 5 Café serving delicious hot and cold drinks and snacks, all day everyday. You don’t have to bounce to be able to use the café, this open to everyone. Why not pop in for a coffee and breakfast roll? Great venue for Parties, group visits and school trips. Hangar 5 now caters and entertains the whole family, babies to grandparents!

Fantastic all year all weather fun activity for all of the FAMILY!

Open daily from 9.30am 10.30 Sunday

hangar5.wales for more info.

Aquaphobia Ramsey Island Power Boats

A purpose-built modern craft on a fantastic voyage to the RSPB Reserve of Ramsey Island, home to a magnitude of sea birds and marine mammals it’ a great experience for both the children and the adults alike.

What does Aquaphobia offer?

Dry quayside boarding.Internal seating for all passengers, no sitting on outer tubes. Full safety equipment provided.

A fantastic experience Suitable for all ages. Environmentally friendly craft. Friendly and pleasant staff including a DTI licenced skipper. We provide free car parking in St David's and a free minibus to the boat & back.

Our boat trips, including exhilarating high-speed sprints across open water, and plenty of opportunities to see wildlife at very close quarters like seals, dolphins and many types of sea life & birds on the cliffs and in caves on the west side of Ramsey Island. This is something that will leave you lasting memories.

As a special offer please quote “Western Telegraph” for 10% off your booking.

aquaphobia-ramseyisland.co.uk

Clerkenhill Adventure Farm

Clerkenhill Adventure Farm is a family run park and is the ideal day out for all the family. Lots of things to do to keep the children happy and entertained for hours. Set inside some of Pembrokeshire's most beautiful countryside, Located just outside Haverfordwest with very easy access off the A40.

With plenty to do, there's something for everyone like our 18 basket Frizbee golf course, crazy golf, adventure castle, indoor bouncy castle and bales, adventure park, adventure trail, soft play for the younger ones, picnic areas to enjoy and much more......

While the kids have loads of fun enjoying all the things to do, we provide the adult's places to sit & relax and watch the kids run wild with their imaginations.

Feeling hungry? Or just need a cuppa? There’s plenty to choose from our Old Loft Café.

Open daily 10.00am - 17.00pm.

More info can be found here clerkenhill.co.uk

Ritec Valley Quad Bikes

Ritec Valley has been giving youngsters the best in ATV action since 1989. For ages 6 upwards we have our Track riding. Ride on your own around purpose built tracks. No need to book, open 7 days a week in school holidays. Rides from 15 mins +. For older children (Min age 11 and an adult required in group) you can try our Trail riding. Over 80 acres of mixed countryside to explore.

Booking required, Book online via our website:

ritec-valley.co.uk

The Lions Den in Haverfordwest

Offer an indoor soft play area, separate Junior area and a toddler's activity area. There is also seating area up to 120 for the whole family. At The Lions Den, Our indoor playground has exciting features such as the 4-Lane Slide, Climbing wall, swings and Ball Pools. It's a great place for children to meet their friends and to make new friends in a friendly safe environment.

The facility will provide families with a superior entertainment, with the opportunity to enjoy adventurous play in a relaxed atmosphere. Parents and carers will feel comfortable that the children can play safely and take the opportunity to unwind in the comfortable relaxation areas. Also, at The Lions Den we have our café offering local food and refreshments for you to enjoy.

thelionsden.co.uk