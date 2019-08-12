A man is to face a charge of affray at crown court following an alleged incident in Milford Haven.

No plea was entered when Nicholas Wood, 27, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, August 7, and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

It is alleged that Wood, of Yew Tree Drive, Kingswood, Bristol, caused a person to fear for their personal safety by using or threatening violence in Milford Haven on June 29.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction to hear the case and Wood will next appear at Swansea crown court on September 6.

He was released on bail with the conditions not to contact witnesses or enter Milford Haven.