MILFORD Haven Mayor Terry Davies and Mayoress Jayne Davies recently visited the Milford Haven Sea Cadets & Royal Marines Cadets.

The cadets were in their best uniforms and were inspected by the Mayor and Mayoress, giving them opportunities to talk about their time in the Cadets and what they have been up to this year.

The Mayor is invited early in their year of office to carry out this inspection.

Cllr Davies helped present over 100 qualifications, badges and certificates to over 40 Cadets present.

He was also delighted to present the adult volunteers with awards for long service, promotions and qualifications too.

It was also an opportunity for the Mayor to present the annual efficiency award, which the cadets achieved earlier this year, and, for the fourth year in a row, and the eighth in the history of the unit, a Burgee was awarded.

A Burgee represents the top 25 per cent of Sea Cadet Units across the UK, and is a testament to the hard work of the adult volunteers, which include the commanding officer and his staff, the chairman and his unit management committee, parent & supporters association and the commitment and dedication of the young people, the cadets.

In addition, for the unit supporting other Sea Cadet Units boating opportunities and experiences, a Captain Sea Cadets (CSC) Commendation was awarded.

The Captain Sea Cadet is a serving Royal Navy captain who is the Royal Navy’s link to running the Sea Cadets and is based at the headquarters in London.

This is the first time in the unit history, that a CSC Commendation has ever been awarded to Milford Haven and the Mayor was happy to help present it to the unit.

Lieutenant (SCC) William Elliott RNR, the commanding officer, said: “We enjoy welcoming the Mayor and Mayoress of the town in visiting the unit and to see what we get up to, an opportunity to see our improvements or for some, an insight into what we are all about and how the cadets gain so much out of it.

“Having Cllr Davies and his wife, Mrs Davies onboard was an absolute pleasure and they were wonderful at talking to the Cadets about their experience. It was also ended well with the presentation of our Burgee and CSC Commendation, awards which we are very proud of and continue to work towards another successful year.”