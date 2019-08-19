PEOPLE are becoming more vociferously passionate in their opposition to losing green spaces to building projects which curtail people's right to roam, destroys wildlife and their habitats and harms the environment.

Apparently, birds estranged from their nesting sites by the absence of trees nested in the previous year will not breed in current year. This has contributed to the decline of the bird population.

Also, the once quotidian insect population is sadly in decline as the use of herbicides and insecticides continues together with building development.

The psychological benefits derived from communing with nature are becoming increasingly cherished by people as an 'antidote' to the stress of everyday life. Therefore, we are fortunate to have 'champions' who strive on our behalf to conserve our natural world and wildlife.

Iolo Williams is Wales' eminent champion and is currently spearheading the campaign to save Gwern Y Domen in Caerphilly.

He has called upon the council there to help prevent the demolition of that much-loved area. This can be within the remit of all councils as 'The Welfare of Future Generations' legislation exists to protect said generations' interests in the consideration of planning approval.

We also encounter similar situations to Gwern Y Domen here in Pembrokeshire and it would be heartening to witness increasing emphasis on protection following the recent courageous decision by our First Minister, Mark Drakeford, to conserve the Gwent Wetlands instead of the competing traffic scheme.

Unfortunately, cruelty can occur when wildlife prevents site development or 'sporting activities', (e.g. grouse shooting) and this is abhorrent to many.

Tragically, the day may dawn when future generations will be viewing our very own native wildlife at Folly Farm.

CAROL JOHN,

Stepaside