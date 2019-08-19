A LOUD bang heard on a Haverfordwest street in the early hours of the morning was the floor of a building collapsing.

Emergency services were called to Quay Street at approximately 1am on Saturday, August 17, with reports of what appeared to be smoke rising from the windows of a vacant shop building at 2B Quay Street, which is currently clad in scaffolding.

After the police and fire service investigated, it emerged that part of the first floor inside of the building had collapsed, leading to the loud bang.

A spokeswoman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service said that two Haverfordwest fire engines had been called to Quay Street at 12.27am after reports of the bang.

“It was an internal partial collapse of the within the building,” said the spokeswoman.

“It was due to the possible overload of materials.”

The fire service and police made the building as safe as possible and contacted the owners of the building and contractors carrying out work there.

The fire service left Quay Street at 1.35am.

Planning permission was approved in 2016 to convert the upper floors of the empty shop, formerly Mommy and Me, as well as the rooms above Howells Jewellery shop, into a series of flats.