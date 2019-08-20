PLANS for a branch of chain pizza restaurant Domino’s have been approved for Haverfordwest.

Two Riverside Quay, opposite Wilko, will be the site of the new Domino’s, after a change of use permission for the vacant shop was conditionally approved by Pembrokeshire County Council on Thursday, August 15.

The building was formerly occupied by an arts organisation and before that had been a shop.

At the end of June, PCC planners approved plans to place a series of shop signs on the outside of the building bearing the Domino’s logo

As well as changing the use of the building, the agent for Domino’s Pizza, Cardiff-based DPP Planning, has applied to make several changes to the inside of the building, including adding a vent duct for the kitchen.

A report prepared before the planning permission was granted said the new restaurant would be of economic benefit to Haverfordwest and was in accordance with the local development plan.

A design document showing plans for the outside of the new Domino's. PICTURE: via PCC planning.

Work has recently begun on the pizza chain’s Neyland store, at a newly built unit on the Honeyborough Industrial Estate.

When the Neyland store was announced in January, a spokesman for Domino’s said it would create approximately 25 jobs in the area.

In July last year, Domino’s opened a 64-seat restaurant in Tenby, a move which sparked debate in town because of its proximity to a war memorial and the historic town walls.

The restaurant was allowed on appeal after being turned down by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners.

At the time, the new restaurant created 30 jobs, including pizza makers, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

The new Haverfordwest restaurant will contain a customer waiting area open to the public, but most of the floorspace will be taken up for staff-only areas, with the downstairs set aside for cooking, while upstairs will be reserved for storage.

Planning reference: