An allegation of drug-driving at Robeston West has been denied.

Sean Alex Litchfield, of Maes yr Haf, Llansamlet, Swansea, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 13, having previously pleaded not guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit.

It is alleged that Litchfield, 32, drove a Suzuki Jimny on an unclassified road near Robeston West with cannabis in his system on March 19.

The case was adjourned for further case management at Llanelli magistrates court on September 19.