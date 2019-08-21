A drink-driving grass-cutter was found sleeping in his car, a court has heard.

Andrew Raymond Mathias, of Skomer Drive, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 13.

The court heard that police arrived to find Mathias, 26, asleep in his VW Golf in Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven, at 6am on July 28.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said he initially refused to provide a breath sample, but was later found to have 58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

David Elvy, defending, said Mathias had been with his girlfriend and had not intended driving until an argument took place.

“He tells me he just drove off. He drove to his parent’s house and was asleep in the car when the police arrived.

“He had difficulty giving a breath sample at first.”

Mr Elvy added that Mathias expected to lose his job as a grass-cutter as a result of a driving disqualification, and anticipated he would find it more difficult to see his children.

“He is aware that because of his own foolishness his children will be losing out.”

Magistrates banned Mathias from driving for 16 months and fined him £265.

He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge.