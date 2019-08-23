An arrest for Class A and B drug possession proved a wake-up call for a Pembroke Dock man, a court has heard.

John Eaton, of London Road, pleaded guilty to drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 13.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said 1.1 grams of cannabis and 1.5 grams of heroin was recovered when Eaton, 37, was stopped and searched in Haverfordwest on July 15.

She added that the heroin had an estimated street value of £150 and the cannabis was worth £14 to £18.

“In interview he said it was for personal use.”

Mark Layton, defending, said Eaton was using heroin at the time because of ‘unresolved bereavement issues’.

“The arrest brought home to him the need to address his heroin use. He went to see his doctor, and since his arrest he has not used heroin at all.”

Mr Layton added: “He is now receiving support for his drug use, so hopefully he can put it behind him once and for all.”

Magistrates ordered Eaton to pay £277 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.