Parents were assaulted when they rushed to their daughter’s bedside after hearing she had taken an overdose.

Johnathan Mark Gammon, of Dimond Street East, Pembroke Dock, stood trial at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, August 14 after denying two assault charges.

The court heard that Gammon, 46, raced to his former girlfriend’s home after receiving a message that she loved him and had taken an overdose on May 13.

Once inside, he called an ambulance and her parents, and snatched the remaining tablets from her hand.

Alan Riley and Vanessa Waters were surprised to find Gammon still in their daughter’s room when they arrived. They stated he immediately became aggressive and abusive, and turned on them in a fit of rage.

The court heard he threw Mrs Walters roughly onto the bed and pushed Mr Riley against a wall and punched him, making contact with his glasses, which flew off, then kicked him in the groin.

Mr Riley said Gammon squeezed his partner’s arm where she had scarring when she attempted to get between them.

“His face was red, his veins were almost popping out of his head and his teeth were gritted. He could see that my wife was in pain.”

Gammon then stormed out of the house.

Mrs Walters said: “It all happened so quickly. As soon as we went in there was just this attack.”

She added: “It was like he was going into a rage. He started going very red and his eyes were bulging. He was getting angrier and I was getting frightened.”

Gammon, claimed he was acting in self-defence, using his doorman training as the parents attacked him. He stated he grabbed Mrs Walters’ arms to place her on the bed after she launched herself at him, and Mr Riley had pushed him into a radiator cover.

“It was just an instant reaction.

“I was genuinely frightened of the situation I was in.”

Gammon said he was devastated to receive the message. He said: “I was empty inside from the text message. My heart was broken from her cheating on me.”

The bench found him guilty and adjourned sentencing for a week.

Gammon returned to the dock on Wednesday, August 21, and was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £815 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.