Concern about overnight parking in Tenby led to 16-month ban for a drink-driving motorcyclist.

Aaron Gwyn Barnard, of Oxford Street, Pontycymer, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 13.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said police spotted Barnard, 29, in his bike gear in Tenby at 9pm on July 29, and advised him against riding his bike when he spoke to them.

He was recognised by the officers and stopped as he rode his Suzuki 125 along The Green shortly afterwards, and was found to have 57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

David Elvy, defending, said: “The defendant approached the police and asked about parking his motorcycle on the street overnight.”

When Barnard returned to his bike he found it had been damaged during an attempt to break the steering lock.

Mr Elvy said: “He intended to have a couple of drinks and recover the bike the following morning. He did not intend to drive that night. Having seen the damage, he decided to move the motorcycle.”

The bench heard Barnard bought the bike on finance, and would have to continue to pay for it after losing his licence and being unable to ride it.

Mr Elvy added: “It was a fairly expensive machine, which is why he was sensitive about where it was parked.

“His father now has the keys, so there will be no temptation to ride it.”

Magistrates banned Barnard from driving for 16 months and fined him £120. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.