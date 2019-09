THERE’LL be a chance to share in the delights of following the yellow brick road, battling flying monkeys, and meeting old friends like the tin man and the scarecrow in St Katharine's Junior Stratford Players latest production.

The Wizard of Oz takes place at St Katharine's Parish Hall, from Wednesday, September 25, to Friday, September 27, from 7.30pm.

Tickets: £5 adults, £4 concessions.

Tickets may be booked through Viv on 01646 694736.