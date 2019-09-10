POLICE have confirmed that the death of a man from the Lammas area in North Pembrokeshire is not being treated as suspicious.

The body of the 54-year-old was discovered last Wednesday in the Clynderwen area and the coroner has been informed

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the welfare of a 54-year-old man from the Lammas area of Pembrokeshire, on Wednesday, September 4.

“Sadly, his body was discovered at a premises in the Clynderwen area that same day. Next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed. His death is not being treated as suspicious.”