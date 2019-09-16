PEMBROKESHIRE has scooped a bouquet of prizes in this year's year's Wales in Bloom awards, winning the village category as well as best hotel front and best large caravan park.

The dedication of Wolfscastle's green-fingered volunteers paid off, with the village once again winning its category.

The blooming good show put on by the community led to it securing a gold award and coming joint first in the village category.

"We are very proud winners again," said Wolfscastle's Rev Geoffery Eynon. "The continued effort and consistency of our volunteers is incredible."

In the large village category Saundersfoot, took a silver gilt.

The Atlantic Hotel in Tenby won the best Hotel Front with a gold medal display, narrowly pipping next door neighbours The Giltar Hotel who were also awarded gold.

"We are delighted with the win and gold award," said Nicky Rees, of The Atlantic Hotel. "It's recognition of George and Durbin's hard work and dedication."

Lydstep Beach Caravan Park won gold in the Caravans, Static or Touring, Camping and Holiday Home Sites (over 100 units) competition, also winning the category overall.

Gardeners Kevin West and Daniel Dawson said:

"We are absolutely delighted to win Wales in Bloom for the first time. We love Wales in Bloom and will keep entering this great competition."

All the winners received their awards at a ceremony, hosted by Blodau Ystradgynlais at The Welfare Hall, Ystradgynlais last week.

Gardeners and volunteers from across Wales gathered to receive their awards, enjoying a guided tour of the town and Blodau Ystradgynlais sites and a walk around Diamond Park.