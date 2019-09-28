NARBERTH and Newcastle Emlyn are amongst the seven latest towns to receive CCTV.

Work is expected to be completed early next year on installing the high-technology cameras.

The seven towns will join the 17 which have already had CCTV cameras go live over the last 18 months, as part of the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn’s reinstatement programme.

The new locations also include Lampeter, Machynlleth, Burry Port, Llwyndendy and Ystradgynlais.

They have been identified by listening to community concerns, matched with a review of crime pattern analysis.

This included analysing the towns’ crime data, the number of emergency and non-emergency calls for police service received, the level of reported anti-social behaviour and hate crime incidents.

Said Mr Llywelyn: “I am thrilled that another seven towns are going to be included in this CCTV reinvestment programme. Since I made the pledge to reinstate and reinvest in CCTV in the Dyfed-Powys area, I have made it my mission to see it become a reality.

The CCTV project manager, Marie McAvoy, said: “I have seen for myself the critical key evidence that the new CCTV system provides in detecting crime and in identifying suspects, in assisting with locating missing persons and in safeguarding the communities we serve.”

The additional cameras will join the infrastructure of high technology cameras that link back to a dedicated monitoring suite at Police Headquarters in Llangunnor, Carmarthen.