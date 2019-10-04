Mr E D Nicholas

Haverfordwest

The funeral took place on July 17 of Mr Ernest David Nicholas, affectionately known as Ern.

Devoted and dearly loved husband of Veronica, Ernest was born in Amroth and went to Tenby primary school and Narberth grammar school.

Ern competed in many sporting events, representing Pembrokeshire, Wales and the ATC in sprint, long jump and triple jump., winning many 1st place medals and receiving many letters of recognition. These numerous sporting achievements made both his parents very proud.

Ern also played football for Haverfordwest, Merlins Bridge and the ATC, where he made many friends.

Ern loved his time in the ATC, which he joined as a cadet and went on to become flight sergeant. He left school and started an electrical apprenticeship with Stan Blythe in Haverfordwest, achieving his City and Guilds in electrical Installation at Neyland technical college.

Ern later joined SWEB, which then became Western Power Distribution, and became an installation inspector. He remained there until he retired at 62.

Ern and Veronica met at Portfield Fair, where their first date was on the Tunnel of Love, which they always remembered through their married life.

They were married in Zion’s Hill Chapel in 1968, where they were both members.

Their first home was in Spittal, where Ern discovered a love of gardening and they lived there for many years before moving to Castle High, and then Redhill Park, in Haverfordwest.

Ern spent a very happy life with Veronica, known as Lon, in a home they loved, and they both enjoyed many wonderful holidays.

Ern was a much-loved man who will be missed by many.

Family left to mourn are his heartbroken wife Veronica; devoted sister and brother-in-law Julia and Owen; sister-in-law and partner Bronwen and Hywel; brother-in-law Glyn; sis-in-law Mary; nieces and nephews Debbie and Brennan, Elaine and John, Gary and Elaine, Stephen and Maggie; great-nephews and nieces Rachel and James, Adam and Carly, and Jacob, Dylan, Findlay and Ruby.

The bearers were nephews Stephen, Gary, Adam and Jacob.

There were family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Stroke Association, c/o Mr John Munt, 43 High Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2BS.

Mrs S M Williams

Jameston

SUSAN Margaret Williams, affectionately known as Sue, died at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, on July 15, 2019, at the age of 72.

Sue was a native of Evesham in Worcestershire now living in Jameston, Tenby. She worked as a secretary and a teaching assistant.

When Sue lived in Evesham, she belonged to the Evesham Ladies Circle. She enjoyed walking holidays and the theatre. In Pembrokeshire she joined the Manorbier book, history and gardening clubs, Jameston Sewing Club and Jameston Community Association.

Sue was a loving, wonderful wife to Terry, mother to Helena and Kate and grandmother to Ben, Coco and Annabel. She is sadly missed but will never be forgotten.

The funeral service, conducted by Rev Sharon Swain, was held on Thursday, August 1, at St James Church, Manorbier, followed by interment at the church cemetery.

Donations if so desired, for the British Heart Foundation and UK Sepsis Trust, can be sent c/o EC Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4 JS.

The family thanked friends and the local community for their support.

Mrs M Daye

Narberth and Spittal

MRS Margaret Daye (known as Mags), formerly of Penffordd, Narberth and Spittal, died on June 15, aged 89, at Ridgeway Nursing Home, Llawhadden.

Mags had not been well for over 12 months with stays in Withybush and Glangwili hospitals, but always kept her humour.

Margaret was the devoted wife of the late Brian, who died in 1992, aged 66.

Family left to mourn are: John and Ann, son and daughter-in-law; Susan and Nigel, daughter and son-in-law; Grandchildren and in-laws Allison and Gary, Arthur and Gaynor, Mark and Jenny, Mary and Jon, Martin and Natalie, Simon and Lynette, Steven and Caroline; great-grandchildren and in-laws Natalia and Simon, Laura and Adam, Sophie, Jessica, Carys, Morgan, Grace, Josh, William, Oliver, Abigail.

Mags is great-great grandmother to Mason, Frankie; and mother to the late Valerie and Terry, daughter and son-in-law.

Sister to Rowena and the late Jack.

Sister-in-law to Quinton, Beryl and Kathleen (unable to attend) and cousins, nephews and nieces too numerous to mention.

The funeral took place on Monday, July 1 at St Mary’s Church, Bletherston, followed by internment in the cemetery.

A large congregation attended.

The bearers were her grandsons, and grandson-in-law: Arthur, Mark, Martin, Simon, Steven and Gary.

The service was conducted by Rev Derek Davies and Organist Mrs Tryphena Williams.

Following the service, tea and light refreshments were provided by Ian Eynon at Maenchlochog Hall.

Donations, if so desired, for Diabetes Cymru and Ridgeway Nursing Home residents’ fund may be sent c/o Mr Simon Matthews, 19 St Peters Road, Johnston, Haverfordwest, SA62 3PP.

The funeral arrangements were carried out by Roy Folland & Son, Haverfordwest.

Mrs P A Williams

Cresselly

Patricia Adelaide Williams of The Stores, Cresselly, aged 81, died on July 3, 2019 at East Park Care Centre, Jeffreyston.

Patricia was a native of Cresswell Quay.

After raising the family, Pat worked for the Hughes of Squibbs Studios and for her sister Brenda in her Hotel. Pat later became caretaker of Jeffreyston V.C. School until her retirement.

Pat had an interest in art, painting, knitting, sewing and holidays - particularly Italy and Scotland. Pat also adored her grandchildren followed by her eight great- grandchildren.

Family left to mourn are Trevor (husband), Carol and Geoff (daughter and son-in-law)

Gwynne and Anne – (son and daughter-in-law), Brenda (sister) and Jamie, Vanya and husband Llewellyn, Daniel and partner Rebecca, Thomas and wife Jenna (grandchildren).

Evan, Megan, Seren, Bethany, Dylan, Cian, Osian and Iori (great–grandchildren).

Megan and Arthur (sister–in-law and brother-in-law), Reg and Beryl (brother-in-law and sister-in-law), also nieces and nephews and cousins.

The bearers were Jamie Owen, Daniel and Thomas Williams (grandson’s) and John Arthur (cousin).

During the funeral service A poem ‘Footprints’ was read by Daniel, a solo was given by Vanya and the tribute was read by Jamie during the funeral service on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Pisgah Baptist Chapel, Cresswell Quay, followed by interment in the Chapel Cemetery.

The service was conducted by Rev David Gooding.

Donations if so desired, for Pisgah Baptist Chapel and East Park Care Centre may be sent c/o E.C. Thomas and Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS.

Mr A J Lewis

Pembroke Dock

ADAM John Lewis of Tremeyrick Street, Pembroke Dock, died at home on July 17, 2019, at the age of 34 years.

A native of Carew, Adam was a self- employed landscape gardener and his main interests were gardening and sport.

Left to mourn are Andrew and Mary Lewis, parents; Ava, daughter; Donna, sister; Terry, brother-in-law; Cally, niece and Harrison and Ollie, nephews.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Friday August 2.

Bearers at the funeral service were: Phil McWeeny, Beau Pryor, Lee Readon, Simon Prosser, Karl Butler and Kyle Jones.

The funeral service was conducted by Rev Joel Barder.

Donations, if so desired, can be made to Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS.