MARK Burton of Natural Resources Wales held Probus Club of Milford Haven members enthralled by his recent presentation on the underwater world around Skomer.

An expert, passionate and enthusiastic in his subject, a polished presenter and photography to rival anything David Attenborough and the Blue Planet team can offer. What could be better, other than having more time to appreciate what lies on our doorstep?

Say Skomer and we all think Puffins, Manx Shearwaters and Seals.

Few of us know of what lies below the surface of the waters of the Skomer Marine Conservation Zone. Unlike much of the rest of the world we can be proud to have a healthy biodiverse ecosystem – but one few of us get to see. Mark brought this to us with no effort on our part.

Who knew we had an ecosystem to rival world-renowned coral reefs? That we have three of the only four UK corals? We bemoan our local murky waters, yet this murk is nutrient-rich plankton that supports the food chain that gives us the famous birds and seals of Skomer.

Members even learned to love the mud – with 1,200 species living in it and more being discovered.

You can find out more here: naturalresources.wales/days-out/places-to-visit/south-west-wales/skomer/?lang=en

Potential members are welcome to contact the club secretary at milfordhavenprobusclub@gmail.com to learn more of the club’s activities and receive a copy of this year’s planned speakers and social events.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at noon for 12.30pm at the Fountain View Restaurant at Milford Haven Golf Club.

The Milford Haven Probus Club was formed in 1984 by founder President E. Gough. T

The objective of the club is the promotion of good fellowship.