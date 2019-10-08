A man is to appear in crown court after he threatened to stab a woman and her young children and slice their faces with a broken bottle.

Nathan Christopher Forrest, formerly of Haverfordwest, now of Hill Mountain, Houghton, Milford Haven, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, October 2.

Forrest, 23, pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon in Fernhill, Haverfordwest, on September 30.

He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour intending to make people believe that violence would be used towards them.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said Forrest shouted at a woman who was on her way home with her two young children.

“She saw him smash a brown glass bottle, he was pointing the broken bottle away from himself, he was holding it out like a weapon.”

Forrest swore at the woman and said he would stab her and her children, adding he would slice their faces.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Forrest had learning difficulties and autism.

“He is still a young man and has some difficulties.

“It’s clear that at the moment Mr Forrest is struggling. He tells me he had been drinking, and does not usually drink.

“He can’t remember what happened and is unable to explain to the court much about why this situation has arisen.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction to sentence Forrest and he will next appear at Swansea crown court on October 16.

He was released on bail with the conditions to stay at his residential placement, and not to enter Fernhill or contact prosecution witnesses.