Mrs J Cole

Pembroke

Mrs Janet Cole, of Payers Avenue, Pembroke, passed away on July 18 at Ashdale Nursing Home, Pembroke. She was 84.

Janet was born in Aldershot, Hampshire, to Gwendoline and Major Harold Mitchell, and was the second of four children.

She came to live in Pembrokeshire in 1948 when her father was stationed at Manorbier with the Army.

Janet first saw her future husband Clifford while in the queue for the cinema in Pembroke Dock, and not long after the pair started courting.

Short while after, they were married at Pembroke registry office, and were married for 66 years, making many happy memories together.

They had four children, Malcolm, Valerie, Jennifer and Jonathan; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Janet started nursing at the old Meyrick Hospital, but gave up to start a family. She also worked the land while Clifford was farming.

Later in life, Janet worked at Ashdale Nursing Home, which she thoroughly enjoyed and was also on the ladies committee at at Monkton Swifts during her younger days.

Janet’s interests were reading, music, flim, television and quizzes, as well as going out for lunch.

Janet was a kind and caring person, always putting others before herself.

She was a devoted wife, mum, nan and friend.

Janet endured a long battle with Parkinsons disease, and had resided at Ashdale Nursing Home since March 2018, where she received wonderful care from all the staff.

The bearers were Jonathan Cole (son), Phillip Townley Snr (son-in-law), Phillip Townley Jnr (grandson) and Bobby Mills (family friend).

The family ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Parkinsons UK, c/o John Roberts and Son, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN.

Mrs M J Hughes

(née Thomas)

Milton formerly

Carew Newton

Margaret Jane Hughes (née Thomas), aged 86, of Milton, formerly of Poplars Farm, Carew Newton, passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on July 18.

Margaret was born at The Meads Farm, Manorbier Newton, and, at 18 months old, with her parents moved to Poplars Farm, Carew Newton, where she lived until 2010 in which year she lost suddenly, her eldest son Glyn and sadly, her husband Jim.

Jim and Margaret had been married for 49 years and enjoyed attending local agricultural shows and following the South Pembrokeshire Hunt.

Margaret enjoyed cooking and socialising and spent many happy times down` The Quay` with their friends. In later years she enjoyed attending the lunch club at Carew and spending time with her grandson, Euan.

Family left to mourn: son Malcolm, daughter Sandra, daughter-in-law Barbara, son-in-law Michael. Grandchildren Jessica, Charlotte and Euan; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and neighbours too numerous to mention.

The funeral service took place at St Mary’s Church, Carew Cheriton, on Friday, August 9, followed by interment at Carew Newton Cemetery. The service was conducted by Rev Joel Barder, assisted by Rev David Gooding and Rev Marina Evans. The eulogy was given by a lifelong family friend, Mrs Pauline Pugh.

Bearers for the funeral service were: Andrew Ebsworth, Lyn Watkins, Gareth Hughes, Jonathon Bowen, Leighton Harries and Martyn Perkins, with Liam Evans performing driving duties.

There were family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS

Mrs R A Bennett

Johnston

Mrs Rosalie Ann Bennett, aged 74, of 80 Hillcroft, Johnston, passed away at Withybush Hospital on August 13.

A native of Johnston, Mrs Bennett had worked as a shorthand typist until finishing work to look after her children; family was the most important thing in her life, especially her three grandchildren.

The funeral ook place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium on August 21.

Principal mourners were: Steven and Ely Bennett (son and daughter-in-law), Alison and Alex Scutt (daughter and son-in-law), Ffyon, Ewan, and Logan Scutt (grandchildren), Janice Williams (sister), and nieces and nephews.

Bearers were: Steven Bennett, Alex Scutt, Ewan Scutt, Paul Williams, and David Williams.

There were family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the Wales Air Ambulance.