MUSICAL magic from the West End will be coming to Fishguard this half term as Fishguard Musical Theatre Society (FMTS) presents its annual take on Magic of the Musicals.

The 70 strong cast, ranging in age from five to seventy plus, have been rehearsing since the spring to bring a stunning selection of songs form the West End to the hall at Ysgol Bro Gwaun.

The show includes numbers from Chicago, The Greatest Showman and Little Shop of Horrors to name but a few.

Audiences can expect the usual combination of imaginative choreography, energetic dancing and blissful vocals that have become the hallmark of FMTS shows.

Magic of the Musicals will be on at 7pm Ysgol Bro Gwaun's school hall over the first weekend of half term: October 25,26 and 27.

Doors open at 6.30pm and tickets cost £8 for adults, £7 for children. Tickets are available by searching for Magic of the Musicals on www.ticketsource.co.uk or by ringing 07932 963633.

