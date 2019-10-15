THE Haverfordwest owner of a delightful little Bichon Frise needs your help to make sure she gets her daily walkies.

The Cinnamon Trust, a national charity helping people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering pet care, is looking for dog walking volunteers to help a resident of Haverfordwest and adorable dog Alice, a one-year-old Bichon Frise, who would just love to go for a good walk.

A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them, this is where the Cinnamon Trust’s national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.

All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them, they take it in turn to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, volunteers foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, they take pets to the vet, even clean out the budgie's cage or cats litter year old trays.

If anyone would like to register or even have a quick chat about registering just call Sally or Tressa on 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk