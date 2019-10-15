PEMBROKESHIRE MP Simon Hart has claimed more than £7,500 in first-class rail expenses last year, the highest of any Welsh MP.

The Pembrokeshire South and Carmarthenshire West MP claimed £7,571, one of 23 MPs in the UK who claimed more than £5,000 each for first class rail travel while their staff travelled standard class.

Fellow Pembrokeshire MP, Preseli Pembrokeshire’s Stephen Crabb made no claim.

Details of the rail travel expenses for 2018-19 are based on official Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) data.

Mr Hart also claimed £189 for standard-class and £508 standard-class rail travel for his staff.

MPs are allowed to claim first-class rail tickets on expenses if the price is cheaper than the standard on-the-day ‘walk-on’ fare, achievable if pre-booked.

Labour's Parliamentary Candidate, Marc Tierney said: "Since Simon Hart has been in office, he and his government have cut the cash available to spend on our public services.

“He doesn't think twice about cutting support for those who really need it. His voting record says it all.

“So, while local working families are struggling to get by, our MP has been travelling First Class at our expense. This is frankly insulting to the people he supposedly represents, and he should apologise."

Simon Hart MP declined to comment.