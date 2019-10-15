A DOG was barking up a lucky tree this morning when it got caught in branches during a cliff fall.

The tree, on the cliff at Swallow Tree, near Saundersfoot, broke the fall of the fortunate animal who was then rescued by coastguards.

Tenby's RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched at 9.35am today (Tuesday October 15) after a the coastguard received a frantic call from a member of the public saying that her dog had gone over the cliff.

The volunteer crew were soon at the scene and found the owner of the dog on the beach, with the dog halfway up the cliff, stuck in a tree.

Due to the height involved, the crew stood by to provide safety cover while Tenby and St Govans coastguard rescue teams set up their equipment and sent a technician down the cliff to retrieve the dog, who had escaped injury.

The lucky dog was lowered to the base of the cliff back into the care of its very relieved owner. She thanked everyone involved for their quick response in rescuing her beloved pet.

The lifeboat then stood down and returned to station, arriving at 11.05am.